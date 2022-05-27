STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Hindu woman murdered by her kin for marrying Muslim youth

A few days ago, both families held a panchayat in the presence of elders from both sides, after which the victim was sent home along with her family members.

Published: 27th May 2022 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Honour Killing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 20-year-old Hindu woman who married a Muslim youth was brutally murdered by her family members in the Adilabad district. 

The victim and the Muslim youth belonging to Narnur in the district were in a relationship for a long time. A month ago, they got married against the wishes of their families. 

Meanwhile, on Friday, the victim was found lying in a pool of blood at her parents' home. On inquiry, police found her family members were behind the murder. The victim's body has been shifted to Utnoor for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, said police.

Police registered a case against the family members and started an investigation. The family members involved in the murder are reportedly in custody.

Meanwhile, reports said that Rajeswari was murdered by her father who then rang up and informed the police.

Early this month, a Dalit youth who married a Muslim woman was murdered by her family members in Hyderabad.

Interfaith marriage ends in tragedy Adilabad district Hindu woman and Muslim youth Rajeswari
