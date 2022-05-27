Telangana: Hindu woman murdered by her kin for marrying Muslim youth

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 20-year-old Hindu woman who married a Muslim youth was brutally murdered by her family members in the Adilabad district.

The victim and the Muslim youth belonging to Narnur in the district were in a relationship for a long time. A month ago, they got married against the wishes of their families.

A few days ago, both families held a panchayat in the presence of elders from both sides, after which the victim was sent home along with her family members.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the victim was found lying in a pool of blood at her parents' home. On inquiry, police found her family members were behind the murder. The victim's body has been shifted to Utnoor for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, said police.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Police registered a case against the family members and started an investigation. The family members involved in the murder are reportedly in custody.

Meanwhile, reports said that Rajeswari was murdered by her father who then rang up and informed the police.

Early this month, a Dalit youth who married a Muslim woman was murdered by her family members in Hyderabad.