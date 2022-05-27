STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS, Congress leaders advise Bandi to read Ramayana

Meanwhile, city Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy suggested that Sanjay Kumar should read the epic Ramayana before making such provocative comments. 

Published: 27th May 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Objecting strongly to the inflammatory comments by State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar against the Muslim community at the Hindu Ekta Yatra programme on Wednesday, TRS, Congress and AIMIM demanded that the Karimnagar MP withdraw his remarks.At the inauguration programme of a community hall in Karimnagar, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said Sanjay Kumar was trying to instigate communal clashes in Telangana. He demanded that the BJP functionary revoke his comments. 

Being an MP, the use of such statements of provocative nature to instigate communal clashes is unfortunate, Kamalakar opined. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the law and order situation in the State is under control, he said, adding, “Sanjay Kumar is provoking the youth for political gains.”  Such provocative comments will not be accepted against any religion, the Minister said. 

Meanwhile, city Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy suggested that Sanjay Kumar should read the epic Ramayana before making such provocative comments. In Rama Rajya, all sections of society co-existed peacefully as Lord Rama worked for the development of everyone, he said.

Referring to Sanjay Kumar’s statement where he called for the digging up of mosques to find ‘Shiva lingas’, Karimnagar AIMIM president Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain asked the MP to learn the difference among eidgahs, dargahs and mosques. Scared of losing his seat in the next election, the State BJP chief made such inciteful comments, Hussain added.

