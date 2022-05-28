STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12.9 lakh apply for 17,516 posts as TSLPRB deadline ends

As many as 7,33,559 candidates submitted 12,91,006 applications, with some candidates filing multiple applications.

Published: 28th May 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) received a whopping 12,91,006 applications to fill the 17,516 vacancies in Police, Fire, Excise, Prisons, Special Protection Force and Transport departments when the deadline to apply ended on Thursday night. This is in marked contrast to the 7,19,840 applications received during the recruitment process in 2018. Interestingly, 21 per cent of the applications (2,76,311) were from women. 

TSLPRB chairman VV Srinivasa Rao said the preliminary written test for nearly 2.5 lakh candidates for sub-inspector and equivalent posts is likely to be conducted on August 7, 2022 while the test for nearly 6.6 lakh candidates for police constable and equivalent posts is likely to be conducted on August 21, 2022. The dates will be confirmed later, he added.

The board is conducting recruitment for a total of 17,516 posts in six wings under the Home department. As many as 7,33,559 candidates submitted 12,91,006 applications, with some candidates filing multiple applications. According to data available, 52 per cent of the candidates submitted one application, 29 percent two, 15 percent three, 3 per cent filed four applications and 1 per cent of the candidates filed five applications each. Nearly 51 percent of the applications were filed by BCs, 41 per cent by SC / ST candidates and 7.65 per cent by OC candidates. 

Demand and supply

Nearly 33% applications were from  Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Khammam and Suryapet while 7% were from Mulugu, Asifabad and other districts.  

TAGS
Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board TSLPRB
