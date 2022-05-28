CI suspended on charges of collecting bribe

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi on Friday suspended Kamalapur Circle Inspector P Mahender Reddy for allegedly collecting bribe from local businessmen. The CI had allegedly been collecting monthly bribe from the illegal sand miners and JCB operators in the Kamalapur police station limits.

The Warangal Commissioner of Police decided to suspended the CI after a group of locals approached him with a complaint against the errant cop.According to the source, Mahender Reddy had been using ASI K Ramesh as a middlemen for collecting the monthly bribe from the citizens, local businessmen, and others. The ASI would handover the amount to Mahender.