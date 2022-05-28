Dissolve LS, check popularity of BJP in TS: TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after his visit to Hyderabad, TRS leaders continued their attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Reacting to the Prime Minister exuding confidence that the BJP would form the next government in Telangana, they dared Modi to dissolve the Lok Sabha and go for early polls, which they are ready to face. They also refuted the allegations levelled by Modi that the TRS is a family-party.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Gangula Kamalakar as well as several MLAs alleged that Modi was acting against the federal spirit of the Constitution. “It is the BJP which depends on “superstitions” in each and every election. No Opposition Chief Minister is keen to receive Modi when he visits the States,” they said. The TRS leaders said that it was Modi who had asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not to come to the Bharat Biotech function.

Kamalakar said that Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members participated in separate Telangana movement and all of them had been chosen by the people in direct elections while there are many BJP leaders who have installed their children in plum posts. “Heirs of several BJP leaders are in politics, carrying their dynasty further,” he said. The TRS leaders said that though the Prime Minister belonged to Backward Classes, he did nothing for the welfare of the BCs. “The Modi government did not take up BC census,” Kamalakar said.

TRS MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav recalled that the BJP was taking the support of “family-ruled parties” in several sta-tes. The BJP had no other agenda except pursuing religion-based politics, the MP alleged.

In Medak district, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Telangana, they never spoke about development. “Both of them try to divide the people of the State on religious lines,” Harish Rao alleged.