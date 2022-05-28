KCR erred by skipping Modi’s event: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leaders on Friday opined that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had lost a tremendous opportunity to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold him accountable for denial of funds to the State and in raising issues pertaining to the welfare of the people of Telangana by not meeting him.

They felt that the Chief Minister facilitated a smooth visit for the Prime Minister by flying off to Karnataka during Modi’s visit to ISB campus. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of damaging the federal structure of the country by giving importance to politics, Md Ali Shabbir warned that if the two leaders continued their style of politics, it would have an adverse impact on Centre-State relationships.

The Congress leader observed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had acted very intelligently by showing due respect to the Prime Minister while firmly representing the issues of his state to Modi.“The DMK chief also urged the Prime Minister to take steps to strengthen cooperative federalism. The DMK chief also expressed his unease over the Centre’s attitude with regard to protecting and continuing federalism while seeking more support from the Centre to develop Tamil Nadu,” Shabbir said.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, MLA T Jagga Reddy praised Stalin for questioning Modi on his face about transfer of resources (devolution of taxes) to the State during the public meeting held in Chennai.