Parents slit girl’s throat over inter-faith marriage

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In yet another instance of murder following inter-faith marriage, a 20-year-old woman was brutally killed by her family members in Nagalkonda village of Narnoor mandal in Adilabad district. Her parents slit her throat with a knife while she was sleeping late on Thursday. The victim, P Rajeswari has recently married a youth who belongs to a minority community. Police detained her parents after registering a case of murder against them.

The victim and the youth were in a relationship for quite some time and about two months ago they went to Maharashtra and got married. Her family members found her after searching for her in the neighbouring State and brought her back home. A few days ago, the families of both the boy and the girl placed the issue before village elders where it was decided that it would be better in the interest of both the families that they break up.

After that, the girl’s parents took her home though she insisted that she wanted to live with her husband. Over the last two days, heated arguments took place between the girl and her parents, who felt that if they allowed her to live with her husband, they would lose face.

Speaking to Express, Narnoor circle inspector K Prem Kumar said they were still investigating the murder and did not confirm that it was driven by the fact that the couple had an inter-faith union. Meanwhile, her body has been sent to Utnoor government hospital for a post-mortem examination. The girl’s parents had already lodged a complaint of kidnap against her husband.