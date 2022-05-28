TPCC plaint against Bandi’s ‘hate speech’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC minorities wing chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail on Friday lodged a complaint with the Habeebnagar police against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, alleging that the saffron party leader’s Hindu Ekta Yatra speech in Karimnagar on May 25 amounted to ‘hate speech’. Similar complaints were lodged in local police stations by heads of the DCC Minority wings in several districts.

“Sanjay delivered a highly provocative speech with the aim of creating communal hatred among Hindus and Muslims. While making certain baseless allegations that thousands of temples were demolished in the past, Sanjay tried to incite the religious sentiments by asking for excavation of mosques to see if there were Shivalings buried in them. By saying so, he has provoked the Hindu community to resort to violence and demolish the mosques,” Sohail said.

Sohail also said that Sanjay’s remarks on cancellation of 4 per cent reservations for Muslims, which was sub-judice, was nothing but challenging the supremacy of law, and the derogatory words used by Sanjay against Urdu, the second official language in Telangana, was filled with hatred and was aimed at inciting violence.