STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TPCC plaint against Bandi’s ‘hate speech’

Similar complaints were lodged in local police stations by heads of the DCC Minority wings in several districts.

Published: 28th May 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC minorities wing chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail on Friday lodged a complaint with the Habeebnagar police against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, alleging that the saffron party leader’s Hindu Ekta Yatra speech in Karimnagar on May 25 amounted to ‘hate speech’. Similar complaints were lodged in local police stations by heads of the DCC Minority wings in several districts.

“Sanjay delivered a highly provocative speech with the aim of creating communal hatred among Hindus and Muslims. While making certain baseless allegations that thousands of temples were demolished in the past, Sanjay tried to incite the religious sentiments by asking for excavation of mosques to see if there were Shivalings buried in them. By saying so, he has provoked the Hindu community to resort to violence and demolish the mosques,” Sohail said. 

Sohail also said that Sanjay’s remarks on cancellation of 4 per cent reservations for Muslims, which was sub-judice, was nothing but challenging the supremacy of law, and the derogatory words used by Sanjay against Urdu, the second official language in Telangana, was filled with hatred and was aimed at inciting violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaik Abdullah Sohail Bandi Sanjay
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp