Andhra voters hold sway in 40 segments

Published: 29th May 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders paying homage to TDP founder-president NT Rama Rao on his 100th birth anniversary is being seen as an attempt to woo Andhra-origin voters who can influence electoral prospects in around 40 Assembly segments in the State including GHMC and in several Assembly segments in erstwhile Nizamabad, Khammam and other districts. TRS leader and former Minister Mandava Venkateswra Rao recalled that both the TRS chief and PCC chief were in TDP in the past. 

NTR’s family pays tribute

Meanwhile, NTR’s daughter and former Union Minister D Purandeswari urged the Central government to bring out a Rs 100 commemorative coin in memory of NTR. The late Chief Minister’s grandsons and popular film stars Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram paid floral tributes to him at the NTR Ghat here.

Bandi pays tributes

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a statement recalled Rama Rao’s stellar contributions, including his performances as a film actor and path-breaking welfare measures like one kg rice for Rs 2 during his tenure as chief minister. Hailed as  Nata Sarvabhouma (Emperor of Acting), Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was born on May 28, 1923 at Nimmakuru in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.  He formed the TDP in 1982.

