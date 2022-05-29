STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF jawan shoots himself as betting debts mount

The deceased jawan’s parents Rajaiah and Komuramma received the shocking news on Friday night.

Published: 29th May 2022 05:26 AM

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Neck-deep in debt, a 32-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, shot himself with his service weapon at the Cantonment of Fazilka city in Punjab on Friday night.The jawan was identified as Ramulu Yadav, a native of Marripally village in Duggondi mandal of Warangal district. According to sources, Ramulu plunged into debt because he had taken several loans to feed his addiction to online betting. He had incurred huge losses of late. In the recent past, he sold his agricultural land to clear the debts as the pressure from financiers grew. 

Ramulu Yadav

He was posted in Jammu & Kashmir in 2012 and then in Himachal Pradesh. About four months ago, Ramulu Yadav was transferred to the Cantonment of Fazilka city.Ramulu visited his native village, Marripally, two months ago and returned to Punjab with his wife Aparna and two children.

Investigating officer Milkh Raj informed Ramulu Yadav’s father K Rajaiah about the suicide. He told the family that the jawan had shot himself with a service weapon in the Cantonment for reasons unknown. Hearing the sound of a bullet being fired, Ramulu Yadav’s colleagues rushed to the spot but the jawan was already dead.The deceased jawan’s parents Rajaiah and Komuramma received the shocking news on Friday night. His sisters also rushed to the village on receiving the information. 
 

