Drive through a bit of movie magic

Commuters going from Film Nagar towards Kotha Cheruvu can now see four cinema-themed sculptures along the stretch

Published: 29th May 2022 05:45 AM

Sculptures depicting scenes from movies and equipment used in cinema making adorn the median in Film Nagar, Hyderabad | RVK Rao

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While fairytales read in childhood would only figuratively take one to a magical world, commuters going from Film Nagar towards Kotha Cheruvu can now experience a bit of the magic without having to rely on their imagination. 

The 430-metre-long central median in Khairatabad Zone that was developed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now home to four cinema-themed sculptures. Film Nagar is known to be home to many Tollywood personalities. Thus, the four sculptures have aptly taken inspiration from memorable pieces of cinema. 

The first sculpture bears a striking resemblance to the shot of the charming Gene Kelly from the legendary 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain. The ‘almost-real’ umbrella only adds to its authenticity and transports one to a land of song and rain. It is quite similar to the Gene Kelly statue installed at Leicester Square in London. 

Next comes a sculpture with a clapperboard, old-school camera and analogue reels. This brings together the whole idea and intent of the installations.After this, commuters can see two warriors in a swordfight. This is bound to remind people of the fight between Tyrone Power and Basil Rathbone in the 1940 ‘black-and-white swashbuckling Western film’ The Mark of Zorro.  

The next sculpture is of a policeman grasping at a hooligan’s leg as the latter tries to flee from the ‘clutches of law’. Such scenes bring to mind the many movies of the legendary Charlie Chaplin and other slapstick comedies where such scenes would provide the much-needed comedic relief and bring smiles to the faces of the audience.

Unveiled to the public on May 20, the GHMC spent approximately Rs 11 lakh for the project. Officials say that the idea to instal sculptures at four different points on the central median was to give the stretch an aesthetic and appealing look. The central median has been beautified with shrubs and flowering plants, among other things, to make it attractive for the onlookers passing by, they add. 
 

