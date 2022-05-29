STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kavitha likely to take on Arvind again in Nizamabad

Published: 29th May 2022 05:41 AM

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha performs a special puja at the Neelakanteshwara Swamy temple in Nizamabad on Saturday. Renovation works at the temple were recently completed and inauguration programmes will b

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Taking into account the political moves by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, it appears that his daughter K Kavitha would contest for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 General Elections. Rao is trying to float an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress at the national level and if he intends to send the message that is the first choice to lead such a coalition, he should take on the challenge by the BJP at home, believe a section of TRS leaders. 

During the Telangana movement days, Kavitha started Telangana Jagruthi as well as contesting as the TRS candidate from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency which she won. However, she faced defeat at the hands of Dharmapuri Arvind in the 2019 General Elections. 

Kavitha had also assisted her father, accompanying Rao when he visited other States. Recently, she was with Rao when he visited Maharashtra, gathering political experience from the TRS supremo. After lying low for some time, Kavitha was elected to the Legislative Council from Nizamabad Local Bodies constituency. While serving as an MLC, Kavitha had kept the pressure on Arvind, questioning him on political issues. 

From several months she was quite active on Twitter as well as regularly participating in her own programmes in the Assembly constituencies that come under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. Also, Kavitha had been actively participating in religious programmes, thus countering the BJP’s claim to Hindu votes. 

Taking this into account, a section of senior TRS leaders believe that Kavitha will contest the next Assembly elections from one of the constituencies that come under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, preferably Nizamabad Urban. However, another section of TRS leaders are confident that the party president will get her to contest for the same Lok Sabha seat again. 

Incidentally, Arvind had challenged Kavitha to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections against him and settle the issue of who can lay claim to Nizamabad seat once and for all.

