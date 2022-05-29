Polls on the horizon, TRS leaders pay homage to NTR after two decades

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant political development, the rank and file of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti celebrated Telugu Desam Party founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s 100th birth centenary at several places in the State on Saturday, with some even demanding the Bharat Ratna for the leader. This is the first time that TRS leaders have celebrated NTR’s birthday since 2001.

A battalion of TRS leaders including Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao, Minister Ch Malla Reddy, MLA Maganti Gopinath and others paid floral tributes to the late CM of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh at NTR Ghat. The TRS leaders also drew parallels between N T Rama Rao and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “NTR played a key role in national politics as the president of National Front. Likewise, KCR too was trying to form a third alternative at the national level now,” TRS leaders said. Like NTR, KCR too was implementing various welfare and development programmes for the poor, they pointed out.

Nama Nageswara Rao demanded that the Central government confer the Bharat Ratna on N T Rama Rao. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav in Hyderabad and Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Hanamkonda paid tributes to NTR. In Khammam, former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah were all praise for NTR’s services to the State and nation.

Though there was a buzz in political circles on Friday that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would also pay tributes at NTR Ghat, Rao did not turn up. While TRS leaders say that they participated in the celebrations as it is a centenary year, political analysts see it as an attempt to keep Telugu Desam Party sympathisers, especially Andhra Pradesh-origin voters safely with the TRS votebank. The support of Andhra-origin voters in the State especially in HMDA limits is essential for the ruling TRS in the forthcoming Assembly elections, they say.

Playing NTR card to counter Revanth

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who jumped ship to the Congress from TDP, still holds sway over the TDP sympathisers to Congress from TRS. In order check Revanth Reddy in his efforts, especially in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment, the TRS seems to have played the NTR card for the first time this year.