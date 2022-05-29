Sudi Nimmakaya, a fruit that promises rich health benefits

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Sudi Nimmakaya, a variant of the ordinary lemon, has medicinal values that many people including allopathic doctors don’t know about. However, Ayurvedic practitioners, who had already realised its potential, use it mainly in the treatment of kidney stones. Many botany professors and Horticulture Department officials are not sure which way it is better than an ordinary lemon.

The fruit is also known as Gaja Nimmapandu belongs to the citrus class of fruits and is raised sparingly in citrus orchards by farmers. The interesting aspect is that the trees bear fruit in all seasons. But this unique lemon is quite expensive, each one costs anywhere between Rs 50 and Rs 100.

The fruit is helpful in lessening body pains and cramps in the legs, apart from dissolving kidney stones. It is a good source of vitamin C for the body, helping improve immunity and keeping one’s skin healthy. In fact, Sudi Nimmakaya is prescribed to anyone who is suffering from any health problem as it has properties that help one to recover fast.

In rural areas, it is becoming a household medicine. Government Ayurveda doctor Dr JG Das tells Express that extracts from Sudi Nimmayakalu are used in ayurvedic medicine which is more popular in rural areas.

Those who use this citrus fruit urge universities and pharmaceutical companies to conduct extensive research into its health and nutritional benefits for its widespread use. It is common knowledge that immunity levels had improved during the two stages of Covid-19 when people, particularly women, had used this fruit in their daily diet.