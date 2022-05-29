STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sudi Nimmakaya, a fruit that promises rich health benefits

The fruit is also known as Gaja Nimmapandu belongs to the citrus class of fruits and is raised sparingly in citrus orchards by farmers.

Published: 29th May 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Sudi Nimmakaya, a variant of the ordinary lemon, has medicinal values that many people including allopathic doctors don’t know about. However, Ayurvedic practitioners, who had already realised its potential, use it mainly in the treatment of kidney stones. Many botany professors and Horticulture Department officials are not sure which way it is better than an ordinary lemon.

The fruit is also known as Gaja Nimmapandu belongs to the citrus class of fruits and is raised sparingly in citrus orchards by farmers. The interesting aspect is that the trees bear fruit in all seasons. But this unique lemon is quite expensive, each one costs anywhere between Rs 50 and Rs 100.

The fruit is helpful in lessening body pains and cramps in the legs, apart from dissolving kidney stones. It is a good source of vitamin C for the body, helping  improve immunity and keeping one’s skin healthy. In fact, Sudi Nimmakaya is prescribed to anyone who is suffering from any health problem as it has properties that help one to recover fast. 

In rural areas, it is becoming a household medicine. Government Ayurveda doctor Dr JG Das tells Express that extracts from Sudi Nimmayakalu are used in ayurvedic medicine which is more popular in rural areas.

Those who use this citrus fruit urge universities and pharmaceutical companies to conduct extensive research into its health and nutritional benefits for its widespread use. It is common knowledge that immunity levels had improved during the two stages of Covid-19 when people, particularly women, had used this fruit in their daily diet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lemon Gaja Nimmapandu
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp