Working for women’s right to a healthy lifestyle

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The menstrual cycle is a sacred process that governs human survival, said Medical, Health and Family Welfare Minister T Harish Rao, adding that the case of women’s health is a community issue. Speaking at an awareness programme about menstruation in Gajwel on Saturday, Harish said if women are healthy, then the family, society, State and country will be healthy. He asked for the cooperation of officials and public representatives to help address the stigma surrounding menstruation.

Pointing out that a woman uses an estimated 7,220 sanitary pads during the course of her life, the Minister suggested that women utilise sanitary cups which can be used for 10 years, in a bid to reduce pollution from the disposal of pads and also lessen the financial burden on them. He said the government has already distributed such cups to over 3,000 employees working in various government departments and residents.

He asked women public representatives to organise meetings and motivate people to use menstrual cups.

Referring to the Swachh awards given to the Siddipet municipality, Harish said that the town will always be at the forefront of progressive ideas and implement plans to support the marginalised sections of society. He said awareness programmes on menstruation would also be held across educational institutions across the district.Its’ a social programme with the intention to make a difference in society, he added.