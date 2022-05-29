STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Working for women’s right to a healthy lifestyle

He asked women public representatives to organise meetings and motivate people to use menstrual cups. 

Published: 29th May 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister T Harish Rao (File photo | EPS)

Telangana Minister T Harish Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The menstrual cycle is a sacred process that governs human survival, said Medical, Health and Family Welfare Minister T Harish Rao, adding that the case of women’s health is a community issue. Speaking at an awareness programme about menstruation in Gajwel on Saturday, Harish said if women are healthy, then the family, society, State and country will be healthy. He asked for the cooperation of officials and public representatives to help address the stigma surrounding menstruation. 

Pointing out that a woman uses an estimated 7,220 sanitary pads during the course of her life, the Minister suggested that women utilise sanitary cups which can be used for 10 years, in a bid to reduce pollution from the disposal of pads and also lessen the financial burden on them.  He said the government has already distributed such cups to over 3,000 employees working in various government departments and residents.

He asked women public representatives to organise meetings and motivate people to use menstrual cups. 
Referring to the Swachh awards given to the Siddipet municipality, Harish said that the town will always be at the forefront of progressive ideas and implement plans to support the marginalised sections of society. He said awareness programmes on menstruation would also be held across educational institutions across the district.Its’ a social programme with the intention to make a difference in society, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp