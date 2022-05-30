BJP get-together for Telangana activists in Hyderabad on June 2

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of the BJP will celebrate the 8th Telangana formation day on June 2 by hosting a daylong get-together of all Statehood protagonists at a convention centre at Nagole in Hyderabad.

Extending an open invitation to all those who had participated in the Telangana movement, the BJP said that the get-together would be held at the J Convention Centre at Nagole on June 2, from morning till evening.

Urging all the Telangana activists, irrespective of their political affiliation, to participate in the programme, former Chairman of the Legislative Council K Swamy Goud stated that as many as 60 Telangana activists who had been sidelined by the TRS after the formation of the State were now with the BJP.