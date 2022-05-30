STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Cow slaughter rumours after 2 bovines die in mishap

Local farmers informed VHP activists about the death of the two cows and they rushed to the spot. They alleged that the animals were being taken to a slaughterhouse.

Published: 30th May 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Tension prevailed for some time in Kothapalli village of Thimmapur mandal on Sunday after a van transporting cows from Adilabad to Hyderabad crashed into a roadside shop on the Rajiv Rahadari, leaving two bovines dead on the spot and four injured. 

Local farmers informed VHP activists about the death of the two cows and they rushed to the spot. They alleged that the animals were being taken to a slaughterhouse. Led by VHP district secretary Vutukuri Radhakrishna Reddy, they staged a protest demanding action against the transporter and trader.

According to the VHP activists, there were 12 cows in the milk van.  Police rushed to the spot and shifted the remaining cows to a goshala while the injured animals were administered treatment by veterinarians on the spot.

Radhakrishna Reddy demanded action against the alleged cow smugglers as per law. He claimed that the van was plying with two registration numbers -- TSUE 3730 and UK16 CA 0767. 

They demanded check posts on the highway to Hyderabad to curb cow smuggling. 

Injured animals treated on the spot
 Police shifted the remaining cows to a goshala while the injured were administered treatment by veterinarians 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cow slaughter VHP
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp