Telangana: Cow slaughter rumours after 2 bovines die in mishap

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed for some time in Kothapalli village of Thimmapur mandal on Sunday after a van transporting cows from Adilabad to Hyderabad crashed into a roadside shop on the Rajiv Rahadari, leaving two bovines dead on the spot and four injured.

Local farmers informed VHP activists about the death of the two cows and they rushed to the spot. They alleged that the animals were being taken to a slaughterhouse. Led by VHP district secretary Vutukuri Radhakrishna Reddy, they staged a protest demanding action against the transporter and trader.

According to the VHP activists, there were 12 cows in the milk van. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the remaining cows to a goshala while the injured animals were administered treatment by veterinarians on the spot.

Radhakrishna Reddy demanded action against the alleged cow smugglers as per law. He claimed that the van was plying with two registration numbers -- TSUE 3730 and UK16 CA 0767.

They demanded check posts on the highway to Hyderabad to curb cow smuggling.

Injured animals treated on the spot

Police shifted the remaining cows to a goshala while the injured were administered treatment by veterinarians