Garjana crowd silences Malla Reddy’s roar

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed in Ghatkesar after Minister Ch Malla Reddy’s speech was interrupted and his convoy attacked by the crowd for praising the TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the Reddy Simha Garjana programme organised by Reddy JAC on Sunday.

When Malla Reddy started praising Rao and the pink party, the crowd not only interrupted his speech but raised slogans against him. Later, they also tried to charge towards the dais. As the situation was getting out of control, police and the Minister’s security escorted him from the dais.

As the Minister was leaving the venue, people blocked his convoy and started throwing chairs. Then police had to use force to disperse the crowd. Even as they were being dispersed, the crowd also raised “Jai Revanth Reddy” slogans.

The security personnel whisked away those who were blocking the convoy and formed a security cordon to facilitate a safe passage for the Minister to leave the venue. According to preliminary reports, police have launched a probe into the incident.

“A case will be registered and all those involved in disrupting the programme will be identified. Strict action will be initiated against them as per the law,” said a senior police official.

