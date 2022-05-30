PM to be guardian of Covid-19 orphans: G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching ‘PM Cares for Children’ scheme in all the district collectorates across the country through virtual mode on Monday. As per the scheme, the Prime Minister will act as the guardian of the children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19 between February 20, 2020 and February 28, 2022. All their needs will be taken care until the children turn 23 years of age.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office here on Sunday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stated that 4,345 such beneficiaries who have been identified after scrutiny of 9,042 applications from across the country will be given ‘Snehamitra Certificates’ at the district collectorates on Monday.

Under the scheme, all forms of support in the form of finances, healthcare, education, food and accommodation will be provided to beneficiaries who will be either in child welfare hostels, or at their guardians homes, as per their wish.

When the child turns 18, Rs 10 lakh will be deposited in his or her name as Fixed Deposit, which will be handed over to the beneficiary upon turning 23, with interest. Beneficiaries between 18 and 23 years of age will get a monthly stipend too.

The beneficiaries will also be eligible for Rs 4,000 per month assistance through ‘Mission Vatsalya’ scheme of the Union Ministry for Women and Child Welfare, and would be eligible for Rs 20,000 financial assistance per year through the Ministry for Social Justice.

Kishan said that a separate quota for admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodayas and defence schools has been announced for these children and that the Centre would bear the cost of education if they chose to study in private institutions. UGC has also directed all universities and colleges to admit such students.

