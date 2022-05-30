TSPCB tells Ramagundam Fertilisers to stop production

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: In a development that has a potential for another Centre-State controversy, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) ordered Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL), which resumed operations just a year ago, to “stop production” for not following the environmental guidelines.

“If you continue to operate even after the receipt of these orders, you will be liable for prosecution in the court of law and the punishment for which includes imprisonment for a period for one-and-a-half-years, which may be extended up to six years,” the PCB said in its order.

“The Board is of the firm opinion that the industry is not complying with the consent conditions and Board directions, and also has not provided STP for residential colony of the industry. Under the powers vested with TSPCB under Section 33(A) of the Water Amendment Act, 1988, the Board hereby issues stop production orders to your industry in the interest of protecting public health and environment,” the PCB said in its notices.



