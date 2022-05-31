STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family in Hyderabad commits suicide by jumping in Kurmalguda lake

The victims are identified as Quddus Pasha, his wife Fathima Begum, their daughters Firdouse Begum and Kheman Begum.

Published: 31st May 2022 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, four of a family died by suicide at Kurmalguda near Adibatla of Rachakonda commissionerate. The victims belonging to Santosh nagar in the city, jumped in the Kurmalguda lake. 

Police suspect they took the extreme step due to financial issues. Bodies of the couple and their children have been recovered from the lake and shifted for postmortem examination, said P Narender, Inspector of Adibatla. The victims are identified as Quddus Pasha, his wife Fathima Begum, their daughters Firdouse Begum and Kheman Begum.

Police found that the family was earlier residing at Shaheen nagar near Kurmalguda, which is Fatima's maternal home. A few months ago, they shifted to the city for livelihood. Inquiries revealed that on Monday evening, the couple had an argument over a petty financial matter and along with their children, left home on a bike.

Meanwhile, late in the night locals near Kurmalguda lake saw a couple and their children jumping in the lake and alerted police.

Their bodies were recovered by midnight. With the help of a bike found near the lake, police identified Quddus and contacted his family members and also identified his family members. A case is registered and further investigation is in process, police said.

TAGS
Suicide Kurmalguda lake Financial problem Argument Children
Comments

