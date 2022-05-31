STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No shortage of urea in Telangana: State agriculture department



fertilisers

Image for representation (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) directed the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Factory (RFCL) to stop production for violating environmental norms, the Agriculture Department initiated measures to ensure that there was no shortage of fertilisers during the ensuing Kharif season in the State.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the Agriculture Department officials said: "As on date 4.52 lakh tonnes of urea stocks are available in the State. On this day last year, the urea stocks in the State were just 3.95 lakh tonnes."

While asking the farmers not to panic, they said: "For this June, 1.69 lakh tonnes of urea is available, which were sufficient for the State. Apart from this, another 1.75 lakh tonnes of urea stocks would be arriving to the State in the same month."

Meanwhile, the State government officials held a meeting with the TSPCB officials and requested them not to stop production at RFCL.

