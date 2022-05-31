Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals gets nod to operate, assures it'll follow norms

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after ordering Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) to stop production for violating environmental guidelines, the Telangana Pollution Control Board gave RFCL the nod to operate at full capacity.

RFCL office-bearers who met TSPCB authorities in Hyderabad on Monday were told to rectify operations in some areas pointed out by the PCB. The company informed the board that 80 per cent of RFCL operations don't cause any pollution and they were working to ensure that the remaining 20 per cent process is also rectified.

The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers was appraised about the situation. Over the past two days, the unit has been operating at only 25 per cent of its capacity.

On Sunday, the pesticide plant produced 50 per cent of its total capacity of 2,200 tonne ammonia and 3,850 tonnes of urea. The plant uses natural gas as raw material. Notably, the State government owns 11 per cent shares in RFCL.

Ammonia & Urea

