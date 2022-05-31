STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals gets nod to operate, assures it'll follow norms

The company informed the board that 80 per cent of RFCL operations don't cause any pollution and they were working to ensure that the remaining 20 per cent process is also rectified.

Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited in Peddapalli

Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited in Peddapalli

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after ordering Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) to stop production for violating environmental guidelines, the Telangana Pollution Control Board gave RFCL the nod to operate at full capacity. 

RFCL office-bearers who met TSPCB authorities in Hyderabad on Monday were told to rectify operations in some areas pointed out by the PCB. The company informed the board that 80 per cent of RFCL operations don't cause any pollution and they were working to ensure that the remaining 20 per cent process is also rectified.

The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers was appraised about the situation. Over the past two days, the unit has been operating at only 25 per cent of its capacity.  

The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers was appraised about the situation. Over the past two days, the unit has been operating at only 25 per cent of its capacity.

Ammonia & Urea

On Sunday, the pesticide plant produced 50 per cent of its total capacity - 2,200 tonnes ammonia and 3,850 tonnes of urea. The plant uses natural gas as raw material. The State government owns 11 per cent of shares in the RFCL.

