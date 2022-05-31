State Congress chief Revanth Reddy wants to eliminate me: Telangana minister Ch Malla Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy alleged that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was trying to "eliminate" him.

He said that a day after attack on him at Reddy Simha Garjana, Malla Reddy alleged that Revanth was trying to derive political mileage by using the caste card. Revanth was not the sole representative of Reddys.

The Minister said that when he was trying to explain government schemes and the State government's assurance to float a Reddy Corporation at the Reddy Simha Garjana when he was attacked. The Minister termed Revanth a "blackmailer".

Speaking to reporters, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that it was not fair to obstruct the speech of Malla Reddy. However, Congress leaders including former MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy and others said that it was not an attack on Malla Reddy.

It was a direct result of people's anger with the government for not implementing its assurance with regard to the Reddy Corporation, they said. In fact, the audience was venting its frustration with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress leaders said.

Congress leaders booked for attack on Minister

Ghatkesar police of Rachakonda commissionerate registered a case against Congress leaders S Harivardhan Reddy, in-charge of Medchal Assembly constituency, Somashekhar Reddy from Kushaiguda and their followers, on charges of obstructing the speech of Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy at the Reddy Simha Garjana held on Sunday.

The group is also charged with abusing the Minister and attacking his convoy. P Madhava Reddy, a TRS leader from Ghatkesar, in his complaint to the police stated that the accused were followers of TPCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy.

Ghatkesar Inspector N Chandra Babu said a case has been registered against the accused under several sections of the IPC and the case has been entrusted to Additional Inspector for further investigation.

On Sunday night, Malla Reddy's speech was interrupted and his convoy attacked by the crowd for praising the TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. They also raised slogans against him. Later, they also tried to charge towards the dais. As the situation was getting out of control, police and the Minister’s security escorted him out of the dais.

As the Minister was leaving the venue, people blocked his convoy and started throwing chairs. Then police had to use force to disperse the crowd. Even as they were being dispersed, the crowd also raised "Jai Revanth Reddy" slogans.