Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao urges Australia to have more tie-ups with state

While King’s College, London has already entered an MoU for the purpose and along with this, State is looking for more partners to establish world class university.

TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the State government is working towards setting up a world-class life sciences university in Telangana. While King’s College, London has already entered an MoU for the purpose and along with this, State is looking for more partners to establish world class university.

While speaking at the 'Update to the India Economic Strategy to 2035' organised by Australian Consulate-General, Chennai, Rama Rao urged the Australian delegation to have more collaborations with India and Telangana in particular.

On this occasion, KTR highlighted that Hyderabad is the vaccine capital and manufactures around 9 billion human vaccines across the globe. The Telangana government has identified and given top priority for 14 sectors including life sciences, food processing, textiles and electronics manufacturing.

Through the TS-iPass policy, the State has attracted investments worth USD 35 billion dollars and created potential of 1.6 million direct jobs, he said while adding that given the good governance, about 24 per cent of investments happening in the last eight years were repeated investments.

"Hyderabad is the pharma capital of India and we have significant strength in technology and innovation. We are building our space sector and I welcome Australia’s intention to do more with Telangana both bilaterally and through initiatives like the Quad vaccine partnership," Rama Rao added.

The strengths of the Australia-Telangana relationship was celebrated at this special economic focussed event. Discussions covered the recent signature of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) and the announcement that the Australian government will invest Rs 1500 crore in new initiatives as part of an update to its India Economic Strategy.
 

