Telangana minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy targets Congress, BJP over 'policies against farmers'

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, on Monday, hit out at the BJP-led Central government and Congress party for its 'anti-farmer' policies.

Speaking at a crop cultivation prepardness programme for farmers from Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla districts, Niranjan Reddy pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to tender a public apology after farmers agitated against the farm laws.

He added that even the Congress had vowed to bring similar laws in their manifesto for the 2019 General Elections. He claimed both the Congress and BJP are 'anti-farmer' in nature.

He asked the State BJP leaders and legislators to pressurise the Union government to bring a national Minimum Support Price (MSP) law. All the sectors are directly or indirectly linked to agriculture, said Niranjan Reddy.

He added that the Indian soil is good for growing several crops. The Minister also urged the farmers to cultivate more profitable crops like cotton.