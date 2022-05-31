STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy targets Congress, BJP over 'policies against farmers'

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, on Monday, hit out at the BJP-led Central government and Congress party for its ‘anti-farmer’ policies. 

Published: 31st May 2022 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, on Monday, hit out at the BJP-led Central government and Congress party for its 'anti-farmer' policies.

Speaking at a crop cultivation prepardness programme for farmers from Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla districts, Niranjan Reddy pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to tender a public apology after farmers agitated against the farm laws.

He added that even the Congress had vowed to bring similar laws in their manifesto for the 2019 General Elections. He claimed both the Congress and BJP are 'anti-farmer' in nature. 

He asked the State BJP leaders and legislators to pressurise the Union government to bring a national Minimum Support Price (MSP) law. All the sectors are directly or indirectly linked to agriculture, said Niranjan Reddy.

He added that the Indian soil is good for growing several crops. The Minister also urged the farmers to cultivate more profitable crops like cotton. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singireddy Niranjan Reddy BJP Congress
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp