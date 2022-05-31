STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension in Telangana's Kamareddy as TRS, BJP men clash with police

BJP leader K Venkatramana Reddy had given a call for the Praja Darbar programme to expose the alleged illegal land dealings of the TRS leaders.

Published: 31st May 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 04:14 AM

Police on Monday prevented TRS and BJP Parajadharbar programme which the programme was given by the BJP and TRS leaders of Kamareddy town

Police on Monday prevented TRS and BJP Parajadharbar programme which the programme was given by the BJP and TRS leaders of Kamareddy town. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Tension prevailed in Kamareddy after the police obstructed BJP and TRS leaders from participating in a proposed programme outside the municipality office on Monday. TRS and BJP workers were detained earlier in the day, but released later in evening.

BJP leader K Venkatramana Reddy had given a call for the Praja Darbar programme to expose the alleged illegal land dealings of the TRS leaders. The TRS didn't take kindly to this and its leaders announced that they would also participate in the programme.

However, the police, fearing a threat to the law and order situation in the town, denied permission for the public meeting scheduled for Monday.

But, early in the day, a section of TRS leaders and workers, including Venugopal Rao and Gaddam Chandrasekhar Reddy, fathers of Kamareddy Municipal Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively, started a rally from Rotary Park to the civic body office.

They tried to enter the office premises by clearing the barricades put up to deter agitators. However, the police foiled their bid and took them into custody. The detained persons shouted slogans against the BJP.   

Later, Venkatramana Reddy and several alleged victims of the 'illegal land dealings' convened at a shopping mall situated opposite the municipality office. Later, the police reached the venue. An argument between Venkatramana Reddy and police officials ensued. From there, BJP workers started a rally towards the police station demanding permission to conduct the programme. 

The ASP and other officials reached the police station and took them into custody. The detained persons from both parties were released later in the evening. Speaking to reporters, Venkataramana said he wished all the councillors under Kamareddy Municipality took part in the Praja Darbar programme to hear the problems faced by their ward constituents.

He also hit out at the TRS saying that they arrived at the civic body office just to divert attention from the issue. 

