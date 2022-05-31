STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS unable to implement welfare schemes: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

The BJP leader said that the State government has exhausted all options and raised loans from all possible sources.

Published: 31st May 2022 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the State government was not in a position to implement welfare schemes as it was finding it very difficult to get new loans. 

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the BJP leader said that the State government has exhausted all options and raised loans from all possible sources. "Now, the government is unable to get new loans, which is making the implementation of the welfare schemes difficult," he said. 

He further alleged that the State government could not pay salaries and pensions to the government employees. "As the financial situation of the State is very bad, the TRS leaders are targeting the Central government in order to divert attention of the public from the pressing issues," he said.

'Free power scheme misused'

Band alleged that TRS leaders used the electricity for their farm houses. That was why the Central government directed the State to install metres at substations for agricultural fields, he said. He said that the people in Gajwel, Siddipet and Old City in Hyderabad had not been paying their electricity dues

