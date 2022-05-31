STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth from Telangana dies in speedboat accident in USA

Yashwant did BTech in Hyderabad and went to USA for higher studies. 

Yashwant Kumar (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

A youth from Telangana, who went to America to pursue higher education, died in a speedboat accident. Yashwant Kumar, 25, from Subhashnagar belonged to Vemulawada town in Rajanna-Sircilla district, went to Florida, US for higher education last December. 

On Sunday, he along with his friends went for a boat ride to spend the weekend on an island near Florida. Relatives said Yashwant Kumar's body was found on Monday evening.  Yashwant and his friend jumped out of the boat. However, Yashwant Kumar died while swimming. His father Mallesham is working as a government teacher in Chandurti. 

Comments

