Attero to set up Rs 600-crore facility in Telangana, create 300 jobs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Attero India, one of the largest e-waste recovery firms in the country, will be investing about Rs 600 crore to establish a new facility in Telangana. The proposed facility will provide direct employment to more than 300 people and indirect employment to many more, according to IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

On Monday, Rama Rao tweeted: “Happy to announce that @AtteroIndia will be investing Rs 600 crore to establish a new facility in Telangana. The proposed facility will provide direct employment to more than 300 people and indirect employment to many more.”

The company is into recycling, upcycling, li-ion recycling, reverse logistics, consulting and carbon footprint reduction services. Lithium-ion batteries are gaining importance due to their high energy density, which gives higher output for a longer time. While they were first developed for portable electronics, they are now commonly used in a variety of applications. They are now an integral part of electric cars, power tools, medical devices, smart watches, drones, satellites, and utility-scale storage.

There’s been a growing movement to try and reduce the emissions of harmful gasses that come from both petrol and diesel vehicles. In recent years, many car companies have been working to develop electric vehicles, or EVs, as an eco-friendly alternative, said Attero in its portal.

