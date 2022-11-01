Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao led ‘desecration of democracy’: Tarun Chugh

He said that the CM’s speech at Chandur of Munugode Assembly constituency was grossly misleading and malicious.

BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh

Tarun Chugh (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has spearheaded the “desecration of democracy” by attempting to misuse official machinery and political power in Munugode.

“Ironically, the chief minister talks about values in a democracy. It is unfortunate that he is stooping too low to confuse the people of Telangana just to win one byelection,” Tarun Chugh said in a press statement.

He said that the CM’s speech at Chandur of Munugode Assembly constituency was grossly misleading and malicious. Rebuking the TRS supremo for his remarks, Chugh said that the former has “unveiled a drama of poaching MLAs”.“Why is the Chief Minister so scared? Why is he not allowing the MLAs to move freely and speak to the media,” he wondered.

