No question of alliance with TRS, says Rahul

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is no question of Congress having any alliance with TRS in the future, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said, quashing speculation that there might be an electoral understanding in the days to come. He categorically said that Congress is very clear with regard to the alliances and that it was the TRS which was creating the confusion.

“If (Bihar CM) Nitish Kumar wants to have talks with TRS, that is his concern. We have no problem with that. But we cannot have any understanding with a party which is identified with corruption, snatching lands from Dalits and tribals in the State, and destroying the education system. What we do is diametrically opposite to what the TRS does,” Rahul said when asked about the possibilities of alliances with regional parties.

Rahul was addressing a press conference at Kothur near Hyderabad on Monday during the sixth day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana.

‘KCR can float international party’

In a scathing attack on the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress leader said that the former can float an international party if he so wishes and fight elections even in the US or China.

BJP, TRS promoting crony capitalism, says Rahul

“If the Telangana CM believes that he is running a national party then perfectly okay, no problem. Let him believe in it. If he believes he is running a global party that’s also acceptable. These all are the things that he can imagine. He is welcome to think that he is running an international party, one that is fighting international elections in the US and China and other countries,” he said.

Commenting on the governance of the BJP-led Central government and TRS-led State government, he said that a lot of damage has been done to the institutional framework of our country. “There has been a systematic attack on different institutions — judiciary, bureaucracy and media — not just at the national level but at the local level. When the Congress comes back to power, we are going to make sure that these institutions are once again freed from the influence of the RSS,” Rahul said.

To another question, he said that the BJP and TRS governments are encouraging crony capitalism at the Centre and State. He added that Congress will definitely ensure that the business environment is fair and money is not concentrated “the way it is now”.

Asked about his statements on the party during Chintan Shivir, Rahul said, “I said that the ‘connect’ of Congress with the people has weakened. The ‘connect’ of the Congress party has not broken in any way. This is a good first step in connecting with the people,” he said, referring to Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Responding to a question, he said that BJP and RSS appeal to raw emotions. “That emotion at a superficial level is hatred. They preach hatred,” he said.

