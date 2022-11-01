Telangana: Raja Singh did not make any derogatory remarks, says Senior counsel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior counsel L Ravichander found fault with the translation of the video of MLA T Raja Singh, which suggested that he had made derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad, while arguing the legislator’s case in the Telangana High Court on Monday.

The defence counsel said that there was no instance in the video where Raja Singh spoke in a derogatory manner. “Raja Singh only uttered the phrase ‘Aka’, which the senior counsel claimed was never used in place of Mohammed Prophet in the Urdu language.

The Division Bench of Justice Abhishek Reddy and Justice G Sridevi heard arguments in a petition brought by Usha Bai, wife of Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh, challenging her husband’s arrest under the PD Act.

The senior counsel maintained that the substance of the video, which was released on August 22, was confined only to a 52-year-old man married to a six-year-old girl and enjoying a marital relationship, and that nowhere in the clip was the phrase Prophet Mohammed spoken by the MLA. The case was adjourned to Tuesday for further hearing.

‘TS COPS MISUSE PD ACT AGAINST CITIZENS’

The defence counsel also informed the Division Bench that ten Prevention Detention Act cases filed by the Telangana police against various individuals were contested in the High Court and were overturned. “This fact alone demonstrates how the State is using the Act against its citizens,” he said.

HYDERABAD: Senior counsel L Ravichander found fault with the translation of the video of MLA T Raja Singh, which suggested that he had made derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad, while arguing the legislator’s case in the Telangana High Court on Monday. The defence counsel said that there was no instance in the video where Raja Singh spoke in a derogatory manner. “Raja Singh only uttered the phrase ‘Aka’, which the senior counsel claimed was never used in place of Mohammed Prophet in the Urdu language. The Division Bench of Justice Abhishek Reddy and Justice G Sridevi heard arguments in a petition brought by Usha Bai, wife of Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh, challenging her husband’s arrest under the PD Act. The senior counsel maintained that the substance of the video, which was released on August 22, was confined only to a 52-year-old man married to a six-year-old girl and enjoying a marital relationship, and that nowhere in the clip was the phrase Prophet Mohammed spoken by the MLA. The case was adjourned to Tuesday for further hearing. ‘TS COPS MISUSE PD ACT AGAINST CITIZENS’ The defence counsel also informed the Division Bench that ten Prevention Detention Act cases filed by the Telangana police against various individuals were contested in the High Court and were overturned. “This fact alone demonstrates how the State is using the Act against its citizens,” he said.