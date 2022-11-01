Home States Telangana

Voters ask MLAs to quit, demand by-polls for development in Telangana

The Munugode byelection might have come as a blessing in disguise for the locals as the development works are now being done in the constituency at a brisk pace.

Published: 01st November 2022

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: The Munugode byelection might have come as a blessing in disguise for the locals as the development works are now being done in the constituency at a brisk pace. For the TRS MLAs, however, the bypoll has created some unexpected hurdles in the erstwhile Medak district, where people are asking the sitting legislators to quit and contest in byelections to ensure development in their respective constituencies.

At least four TRS MLAs — M Padma Devender Reddy of Medak, Ch Kranti Kiran of Andale, Ch Madan Reddy of Narsapur and Zaheerabad’s P Manik Rao — have so far received such calls; the audio clips have been shared on the internet.

When a voter from Andole constituency, Krishna, called Kranti Kiran and asked him to resign, the MLA said that he would visit to the caller’s village and interact with the residents first.MLA Madan Reddy too received a similar call, he asked the caller, “Why should I resign when people have elected me for five years?”

When a person from Katriyala village called Medak MLA M Padma Reddy with a similar suggestion, she immediately disconnected the line. Zaheerabad MLA Manik Rao’s response to a similar call was even more aggressive as he retorted saying: “Who are you to ask him to resign? I will do so only if our CM  K Chandrasekhar Rao asks me to quit.”

