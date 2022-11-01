 Why approach HC if you are not guilty: T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BJP was seeking a CBI probe in an attempt to hush up the farmhouse deal episode, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday questioned why the saffron party leaders approached the high court if they had no role in ‘Operation Lotus’.

Speaking to reporters, Harish Rao said: “The BJP leaders denied that they have any role in Operation Lotus. They disowned Swamiji who was involved in the episode. Later, they approached the high court seeking a CBI probe.”

“It clearly shows that ED and CBI were being misused by the BJP-led Central government. That’s why they were demanding CBI probe to hush up the issue,” he alleged. The minister also released the Ministry of Finance’s letter to States on additional borrowing of 0.5 per cent of the GSDP for States which implemented power reforms. He alleged that if the people supported the BJP in the elections, then it would fix metres to agriculture motors.

Refuting the claims of Union minister G Kishna Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay that the TRS government did nothing for Munugode in the last eight years, Harish Rao said that 99 per cent of people in Munugode were getting one benefit or the other from the State government.

“Around 1,01,279 farmers got Rs 131.80 crore Rythu Bandhu amounts in the Kharif season in Munugode Assembly segment. Over 40,000 people were getting Aasara pensions and 1,200 families benefited through Rythu Bima,” he said.

He also demanded that the Central government implement the recommendations of the Finance Commission and allot Rs 19,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. It was the responsibility of the State BJP leaders to exert pressure on the Centre to get the funds, he said.

NO TRANSFER OF MONEY TOOK PLACE: RAJAGOPAL TO EC

In his reply to the notice issued by the Election Commission of India for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by transferring funds to the firms and individuals from his family-owned company, BJP candidate in Munugode bypoll Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy claimed that the charges levelled against him were false and fabricated to tarnish his image, and to damage his electoral prospects.

“I request the Election Commission to treat the entire petition as void-ab-initio since no transfer of money took place that was authorised by myself or my Chief Election Agent,” Rajagopal said in his reply. He said that the allegations of fund transfer from his son Sankeerth Reddy-owned company are false.

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BJP was seeking a CBI probe in an attempt to hush up the farmhouse deal episode, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday questioned why the saffron party leaders approached the high court if they had no role in ‘Operation Lotus’. Speaking to reporters, Harish Rao said: “The BJP leaders denied that they have any role in Operation Lotus. They disowned Swamiji who was involved in the episode. Later, they approached the high court seeking a CBI probe.” “It clearly shows that ED and CBI were being misused by the BJP-led Central government. That’s why they were demanding CBI probe to hush up the issue,” he alleged. The minister also released the Ministry of Finance’s letter to States on additional borrowing of 0.5 per cent of the GSDP for States which implemented power reforms. He alleged that if the people supported the BJP in the elections, then it would fix metres to agriculture motors. Refuting the claims of Union minister G Kishna Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay that the TRS government did nothing for Munugode in the last eight years, Harish Rao said that 99 per cent of people in Munugode were getting one benefit or the other from the State government. “Around 1,01,279 farmers got Rs 131.80 crore Rythu Bandhu amounts in the Kharif season in Munugode Assembly segment. Over 40,000 people were getting Aasara pensions and 1,200 families benefited through Rythu Bima,” he said. He also demanded that the Central government implement the recommendations of the Finance Commission and allot Rs 19,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. It was the responsibility of the State BJP leaders to exert pressure on the Centre to get the funds, he said. NO TRANSFER OF MONEY TOOK PLACE: RAJAGOPAL TO EC In his reply to the notice issued by the Election Commission of India for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by transferring funds to the firms and individuals from his family-owned company, BJP candidate in Munugode bypoll Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy claimed that the charges levelled against him were false and fabricated to tarnish his image, and to damage his electoral prospects. “I request the Election Commission to treat the entire petition as void-ab-initio since no transfer of money took place that was authorised by myself or my Chief Election Agent,” Rajagopal said in his reply. He said that the allegations of fund transfer from his son Sankeerth Reddy-owned company are false.