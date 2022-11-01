ZP engineer, two daughters killed as lorry hits their car in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A deputy engineer (DE) working in the Adilabad Zilla Parishad, his two daughters and their driver died and one person was injured late on Sunday night when a lorry rammed their Ertiga from behind at Seethagondi village in Gudithanoor Mandal on NH 44. The injured, identified as Jubia Ashmi (17), has been admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The deceased were identified as Syed Rafathulla Ahmed (55), deputy engineer in Adilabad ZP, and his daughters Syed Shabia Ashmi (26) and Syed Shajad (17) and their driver Shamsuddin (35). They were residents of Masood Colony in Adilabad. Jubia Ashmi is doing MBBS in RIMS.

According to police, the Rafathulla family was travelling in the Ertiga from Hyderabad to Adilabad when the tragedy occurred. Under the impact of the crash, the car was crushed beyond recognition, resulting in the death of the four persons on the spot.

Another accident took place at the same spot a few hours later involving three container lorries. One rammed into the other from behind, resulting in injuries to one of the lorry drivers and cleaners. The police shifted them to a hospital for treatment. Gudithanoor police have registered a case.

