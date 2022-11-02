Mercury drops as cold breeze sweeps across Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a cold breeze swept across the city, temperatures dropped sharply on Tuesday. According to weather experts, the temperatures plummeted by almost 9 degree Celsius as low-level easterlies prevailed over the State.

Throughout the day, the weather remained cold and pleasant with temperatures settling at 21 degree Celsius at several places in Hyderabad. Some parts of the city also experienced slight drizzle during the day.

Till 5 pm, a maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Mallapur, followed by 21.7 degree Celsius in Rajendranagar, 21.3 degree Celsius in Viratnagar and 21.1 degree Celsius in Hayathnagar. The lowest temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius was registered in Secunderabad. Similar weather conditions prevailed in other parts of the State with temperatures dropping below 20 degrees Celsius in districts like Medak, Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad.

During the previous 24 hours, Kumurambheem-Asifabad recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 13.3 degree Celsius in Kamareddy, 14.1 degree Celsius in Nirmal and 14.5 degree Celsius in Medak.

As per the weather forecast, minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 16 degrees Celsius to 19 degree Celsius in the State, while the maximum temperatures are to be in the range of 31 degree Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. There is also a possibility of moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places for the next three days.

HYDERABAD: As a cold breeze swept across the city, temperatures dropped sharply on Tuesday. According to weather experts, the temperatures plummeted by almost 9 degree Celsius as low-level easterlies prevailed over the State. Throughout the day, the weather remained cold and pleasant with temperatures settling at 21 degree Celsius at several places in Hyderabad. Some parts of the city also experienced slight drizzle during the day. Till 5 pm, a maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Mallapur, followed by 21.7 degree Celsius in Rajendranagar, 21.3 degree Celsius in Viratnagar and 21.1 degree Celsius in Hayathnagar. The lowest temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius was registered in Secunderabad. Similar weather conditions prevailed in other parts of the State with temperatures dropping below 20 degrees Celsius in districts like Medak, Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad. During the previous 24 hours, Kumurambheem-Asifabad recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 13.3 degree Celsius in Kamareddy, 14.1 degree Celsius in Nirmal and 14.5 degree Celsius in Medak. As per the weather forecast, minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 16 degrees Celsius to 19 degree Celsius in the State, while the maximum temperatures are to be in the range of 31 degree Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. There is also a possibility of moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places for the next three days.