Munugode win will pave way for Rama Rajya in Telangana: Bandi

He alleged that the higher-ups in the police department were given a direction from the Chief Minister’s Office to let non-local TRS workers stay back.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Declaring that the Munugode bypoll result would pave the way for ‘Rama Rajya’, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday said that at the same time, it would spell doom for the TRS ‘Ravana Rajya’ in Telangana.

Addressing a road show in Chandur before the curtains were drawn over campaigning, Sanjay cautioned the Election Commission and the police personnel to be wary of a conspiracy by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to spark violence in the constituency, so that the byelection could be postponed.

He alleged that the higher-ups in the police department were given a direction from the Chief Minister’s Office to let non-local TRS workers stay back. “All our workers will be returning to their towns and villages by 6 pm today. If any TRS worker tries to stay back and lure voters, local BJP workers should drive them out of the villages. If TRS goondas are allowed to stay, even our workers will stay back. We are ready to show our strength to protect the people,” Sanjay warned.

He asked Munugode voters to analyse and decide whether they were going to vote for the TRS candidate, who he said was going to stand as a gateman at Pragathi Bhavan if he wins the election, or BJP candidate who he said will treat his constituents as his own family and resolve their problems.

“The future of the people of Telangana is in your hands. Decide whether you want to strangulate them to death, or protect them,” he implored.

