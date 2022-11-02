Struggling to transport produce, ryots lay a road in Telangana

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: In the absence of a road, farmers cultivating nearly 300 acres of agricultural land in the hilly area of Talmadugu Mandal have been facing difficulties in transporting their produce to markets.

On Monday, nearly 30 farmers came together on their own to pave way for the transportation. They removed boulders from the path and levelled the ground.

“Despite making several requests to officials and elected representatives for construction of a road near the fields, nothing has been done so far,” said a local farmer, “Thus, we came together to work on our own today.”

Before the last Assembly election, Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao had promised he would construct a road if they voted for him.“However, after winning, he never showed up again,” the farmer said.

