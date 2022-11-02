Take no coercive steps against Musaddilal: Telangana High Court

Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sarath of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to take any coercive steps against M/s Musaddilal Gems and Jewels (India) Pvt Ltd and its directors in connection with the search and seizure dated October 17, 2022 and the and panchnama dated October 18, 2022.

The judge cited two grounds as stipulated under Section 17 of the PMLA Act 2002, namely, reasons are to be recorded in writing before undertaking search and seizure and the reasons are to be communicated immediately after the conclusion of the said search and seizure. In this case, both these conditions did not comply.

Musaddilal Gems, represented by its directors Shashank Gupta, Rudraksha Gupta and Vandana Gupta, had approached the High Court, challenging the search and seizure, as well as the subsequent punchnama issued by the ED deputy director, confiscating gold and jewellery worth over Rs 53.98 crore, and cash and papers worth Rs 1.75 crore.

The petitioners told the court that they are not charged in any case or related to any of the scheduled offences, nor are the assets part of any criminal profits, nor do the respondents have reason to believe in any other case. Aside from jewellery and cash, the papers collected through the punchnama are valued over Rs 100 crore, they told the court.

Besides the other immovable properties, the jewellery is stock in trade of the petitioner firm and part of the financial institutions’ secured assets. As a result, conducting a search and seizure and thereby seizing any assets derived under punchnama is ex-facie unconstitutional, lacking power and jurisdiction, and in violation of the PMLA Act and recognised legal principles, they said.

After hearing the petitioner’s counsel for some time, the court issued notices to the Union of India, the Ministry of Finance represented by its Secretary, the ED additional director, and the ED deputy director directing them to file counters and not to take any coercive steps in the meantime.

ED custody of Sukesh Gupta ends

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is close to concluding the interrogation of Sukesh Gupta, who is the prime accused in the Rs 110-crores loan fraud case. After his 9-day ED custody ended, he was produced in court on Wednesday.  The ED had three main questions for Gupta regarding his failure to the repayment of the loan to Srei, the involvement of MMTC officials in purchasing a large quantity of gold, and the diversion of funds to shell companies and investments in real estate.

