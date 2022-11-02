Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress leader's embarrassing slip up on Rahul's yatra

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Krishank Manne called it a self-goal by Congress.

Published: 02nd November 2022 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at a public meeting during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Hyderabad.(Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A minor spelling mistake may cause much embarrassment for oneself and the party- as the Congress leader in Telangana found out by misspelling 'Jodo' as 'Todo' in his tweet.

Congress' Telangana state Secretary Dr Rohin Reddy, who was also coordinator of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad, took to Twitter after meeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who was in the city to participate in the yatra.

"Proud & great moment when AICC president @Kharge ji appreciated me for Hyderabad #BharatTodoYatra. Thanks sir for the token of appreciation," wrote Rohin Reddy tagging Congress party's national and state Twitter handles, state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy and party General Secretary K C Venugopal. He also posted a photograph taken with Kharge and other leaders.

Apparently, without noticing the blunder, Telangana Congress retweeted it.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Krishank Manne called it a self-goal by Congress. "The Coordinator of Rahul Gandhi ji's Yatra tweets it as "Todo Yatra" and Telangana Congress Official Handle retweets it a Self Goal Congress," tweeted Krishank, social media convenor of TRS.

Rohin Reddy later deleted his tweet and wrote a revised one with the correct spelling.

