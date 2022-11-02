Telangana: CS Somesh pats T-Hub for startups’ growth
Earlier, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that T-Hub has delivered more than 100 innovation programmes so far creating an impact for start-ups and other innovation ecosystem stakeholders.
HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar IAS along with 40 senior government officials visited T-Hub on Tuesday and participated in an innovation workshop and had a first-hand understanding of the various innovations brought out here.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government has consistently worked to foster a favourable environment for the growth and development of startups in the state.
