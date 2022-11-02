Home States Telangana

Telangana: CS Somesh pats T-Hub for startups’ growth

Earlier, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that T-Hub has delivered more than 100 innovation programmes so far creating an impact for start-ups and other innovation ecosystem stakeholders.

Published: 02nd November 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary K Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

Chief Secretary K Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar IAS along with 40 senior government officials visited  T-Hub on Tuesday and participated in an innovation workshop and had a first-hand understanding of the various innovations brought out here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government has consistently worked to foster a favourable environment for the growth and development of startups in the state.  

Earlier, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that T-Hub has delivered more than 100 innovation programmes so far creating an impact for start-ups and other innovation ecosystem stakeholders. It has provided better technology to over 2,000 national and global start-ups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somesh Kumar T-Hub
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp