Telangana High Court defers hearing of plea against PD charges

Senior counsel Ravichander argued for four hours over the course of two days, pointing out numerous instances in which the detaining authority had broken the law.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday heard the final arguments of the counsel of Usha Bai, the wife of BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who filed a petition challenging her husband’s PD Case. A Division Bench of the Telangana High Court deferred the case till Wednesday for want of the State Government’s arguments.

Senior counsel L Ravichander drew the attention of the court to the fact that recourse to preventive detention is only permitted in cases where the country’s criminal code is deemed insufficient. He claimed that it was a symbolic as well as a literal display of authority. It was a saffron intolerance of the pink, he claimed.

He drew attention to numerous verdicts. The detaining authority must distinguish between a “law and order situation” and a “public order challenge.” According to him, the detention order was related to three instances, two of which occurred in the city of Rama Navami and one in Uttar Pradesh in February 2022. He claimed they were outdated and unrelated to the detention’s current structure.

Senior counsel Ravichander argued for four hours over the course of two days, pointing out numerous instances in which the detaining authority had broken the law.

