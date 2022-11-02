TRS has proved it delivers, say Ministers at roadshow

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Several Ministers descended on Munugode on Tuesday to convince the voters to back TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy. Addressing a roadshow at Sansthan Narayanapuram with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, TRS working president KT Rama Rao promised to develop Munugode in the 14 months left for the TRS term.

“The people should decide what they want. Think about who can make our life better. We are the government of the poor; BJP is the government of the rich. Rajagopal Reddy has sold himself for an Rs 18,000 crore contract,” Rama Rao said, urging people to take the tola of gold rumoured to have been promised by a candidate. “Take the gold, it’s a thief’s money anyway, but vote for TRS,” he said.

Rama Rao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not done a single good thing after coming to power. “When he came to power, an LPG cylinder cost Rs 400 and it’s now Rs 1,200. Prices of all essential commodities have spiked. Modi has destroyed the life of the common man,” he said.

Jagadish Reddy said that the byelection is a fight between justice and injustice. In Chandur, Ministers T Harish Rao and Errabelli Dayakar Rao conducted road shows. Harish asked the women present about the availability of drinking water in the Mandal. A woman from Angadipet said that she was getting piped water.

