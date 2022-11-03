Choutuppal voters play key role in deciding Munugode fate in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Munugode byelection campaign posed a huge challenge for political leaders, especially in-charges of mandals and municipal towns, political experts feel it is Choutuppal that holds the key to the victory of the candidates. Choutuppal has a municipality and rural Mandal and accounts for around 60,000 voters or 25 per cent of the 2.40 lakh voters in the constituency. Considering the importance of this mandal, all political parties are focusing more on this mandal. TRS appointed Excise Minister Srinivas Goud as in-charge of the mandal; BJP roped in MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy and Srisailam Goud, while for the Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and former minister Geeta Reddy were the in-charges for Choutuppal.BJP is known to have a fairly good share of voters in urban sectors across the country. Considering this, its State leaders are pinning hopes on Choutuppal to secure more votes as by virtue of its proximity to Hyderabad, the mandal has distinct urban characteristics. The ruling TRS made all-out efforts to win more votes in the mandal and focussed on how it resolved the fluoride problem here to counter BJP. On the other hand, the Congress relied on the legacy of former MLA late Palvai Govardhan Reddy whose daughter Palvai Sravanthi is contesting the bypoll and the good work done by former chief minister late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and other leaders. While Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting on Sunday at Chandur, Congress’ Sravanthi organised a Mahila Garjana in Munugode. BJP held mandal-wise public meetings on Tuesday in the mandals in the constituency. The constituency comprises of seven mandals — Munugode, Marriguda, Nampalli, Samsthan Naraynapaur, Chandur, Gattuppal and Choutuppal.