Home States Telangana

Choutuppal voters play key role in deciding Munugode fate in Telangana

The ruling TRS made all-out efforts to win more votes in the mandal and focussed on how it resolved the fluoride problem here to counter BJP. 

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Voters

Representational image

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Munugode byelection campaign posed a huge challenge for political leaders, especially in-charges of mandals and municipal towns, political experts feel it is Choutuppal that holds the key to the victory of the candidates.

Choutuppal has a municipality and rural Mandal and accounts for around 60,000 voters or 25 per cent of the 2.40 lakh voters in the constituency.

Considering the importance of this mandal, all political parties are focusing more on this mandal. TRS appointed Excise Minister Srinivas Goud as in-charge of the mandal; BJP roped in MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy and Srisailam 

Goud, while for the Congress  MP  Uttam Kumar Reddy and former minister Geeta Reddy were the in-charges for Choutuppal.BJP is known to have a fairly good share of voters in urban sectors across the country.

Considering this, its State leaders are pinning hopes on Choutuppal to secure more votes as by virtue of its proximity to Hyderabad, the mandal has distinct urban characteristics. The ruling TRS made all-out efforts to win more votes in the mandal and focussed on how it resolved the fluoride problem here to counter BJP. 

On the other hand, the Congress relied on the legacy of former MLA late Palvai Govardhan Reddy whose daughter Palvai Sravanthi is contesting the bypoll and the good work done by former chief minister late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and other leaders.

While Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting on Sunday at Chandur, Congress’ Sravanthi organised a Mahila Garjana in Munugode. BJP held mandal-wise public meetings on Tuesday in the mandals in the constituency. The constituency comprises of seven mandals — Munugode, Marriguda, Nampalli, Samsthan Naraynapaur, Chandur, Gattuppal and Choutuppal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munugode byelection Munugode byelection campaign Choutuppal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp