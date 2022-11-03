Home States Telangana

Double-decker buses to ply in the city of Hyderabad soon

According to sources, the double-decker buses are likely to ply on routes that are free of flyovers.

Published: 03rd November 2022 12:28 PM

A double decker bus (ENS)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In some good news for commuters, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to soon roll out the iconic double-decker buses. In even better news, these buses would be electric, helping reduce pollution. 

Commuters from the 1990s still reminisce about travelling in double-decker buses. There has been a demand for bringing double-decker buses back on the roads of Hyderabad for a long time. Netizens keep requesting IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Twitter to revive double-decker buses in the city. 

Taking note of the demand, the TSRTC has started the process of resuming double-decker bus services again in Hyderabad. Plans are being made to run these on a hire basis. Initially, 10 electric double-decker buses will be hired and run on three different routes in the city. These routes are likely to be Patancheru-Koti, Jeedimetla-CBS and Afzalgunj-Mehdipatnam.

“TSRTC will float tenders for this in about a week. The company that wins the bid will enter into an agreement with the TSRTC to provide these buses on a hire basis,” said a senior official.TSRTC will pay a fixed rate to the company and will take all decisions on the fare and routes. TSRTC officials have already conducted a feasibility study on the routes. According to sources, the double-decker buses are likely to ply on routes that are free of flyovers.

Already on the move 

Electric double-decker buses are already plying in Mumbai. Switch Mobility operates 22 model buses for public transport in India’s financial capital. These buses are designed and manufactured in India and have been warmly welcomed  by commuters with good footfall, sources say.

