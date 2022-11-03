Home States Telangana

Millers get lessons on authentic GI-tagged Gulbarga Tur Dal in Telangana

The soil in Gulbarga is rich in calcium and potassium, giving the tur dal a unique taste, aroma, nutritional value, and cooking properties. 

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Gulbarga Tur Dal

Gulbarga Tur Dal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a training programme hosted by the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Raichur and ICRISAT, 16 beneficiaries were awarded an “authorised user certificate” of GI-tagged Gulbarga Tur Dal as granted by the Geographical Indications Registry, Government of India.

With counterfeit products of GI tagged ‘Gulbarga Tur Dal’ (pigeonpea) being sold at a 30 % higher cost, farmers and millers were mentored to leverage the GI tag to maximise its commercial value and prevent counterfeits taking their revenue. The programme enlightened the authorised users on ways to discover and identify tur dal being sold as GI-tagged Gulbarga Tur Dal in the market. 

“The tag offers benefits to both consumers and producers, leading to the overall economic prosperity of rural communities. An exclusive logo distinguishes the original from the counterfeit products, thus guaranteeing quality to the consumer,” said Dr Surya Mani Tripathi, Head, of Legal Services, ICRISAT, who was instrumental in facilitating the GI tag for the Gulbarga Tur Dal.

Gulbarga Tur Dal, renowned for its superior quality the world over, received the GI tag from the Government of India in 2019. The soil in Gulbarga is rich in calcium and potassium, giving the tur dal a unique taste, aroma, nutritional value, and cooking properties. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gulbarga Tur Dal University of Agricultural Sciences ICRISAT authorised user certificate
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp