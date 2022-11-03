Home States Telangana

Polling for Munugode bye-election started at slow pace

Amidst the escalating tensions between TRS and BJP, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has beefed up security and ensured all the arrangements are in place.

Published: 03rd November 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens lining up to cast their votes at the Munugode bye-election.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The polling for the Munugode bye-election has begun at a slow pace in all 298 polling booths at 7 am on Thursday. The electors are slowly lining up at the poll booths to exercise their franchise.

Amidst the escalating tensions between TRS and BJP, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has beefed up security and ensured all the arrangements are in place.

As many as 47 contestants are in the fray to take the mandate of the voters who account for 2,41,855.

Speaking to the media, Nalgonda district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy said that there were no issues in the EVMs or VVPAT machines have reported. He said that 28 engineers have been engaged to address if there is any issue that arises. He said that 35 per cent of additional voting machines were kept ready to address any issues.

Polling station at Survel in Narayanpur Mandal greeted their first voter.

It may be recalled that the bye-election was necessitated after Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigned to his MLA post. Rajgopal Reddy is now contesting from BJP now. While Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy from TRS and Palvai Sravanthi are contesting from Congress. The BSP, TJS, and several other political parties and individuals are testing their luck in the much-hyped election.

Tension like situation was created on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday as BJP state president Bandi Sanjay attempted to reach the Munugode assembly constituency alleging the TRS party misusing power to influence the election. The BJP contestant Rajgopal Reddy too staged a protest at the Returning Officer’s camp office demanding to take action against TRS leaders who were allegedly in the constituency in violation of the model code of conduct.

However, the District Collector said that they have received complaints from all the political parties alleging the presence of outsiders.

“With the help of police, we have verified and sent the outsiders at some places,” Vinay Krishna Reddy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munugode Munugode bye-election Election Commission of India
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp