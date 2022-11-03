Polling for Munugode bye-election started at slow pace

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The polling for the Munugode bye-election has begun at a slow pace in all 298 polling booths at 7 am on Thursday. The electors are slowly lining up at the poll booths to exercise their franchise.

Amidst the escalating tensions between TRS and BJP, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has beefed up security and ensured all the arrangements are in place.

As many as 47 contestants are in the fray to take the mandate of the voters who account for 2,41,855.

Speaking to the media, Nalgonda district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy said that there were no issues in the EVMs or VVPAT machines have reported. He said that 28 engineers have been engaged to address if there is any issue that arises. He said that 35 per cent of additional voting machines were kept ready to address any issues.

Polling station at Survel in Narayanpur Mandal greeted their first voter.

It may be recalled that the bye-election was necessitated after Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigned to his MLA post. Rajgopal Reddy is now contesting from BJP now. While Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy from TRS and Palvai Sravanthi are contesting from Congress. The BSP, TJS, and several other political parties and individuals are testing their luck in the much-hyped election.

Tension like situation was created on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday as BJP state president Bandi Sanjay attempted to reach the Munugode assembly constituency alleging the TRS party misusing power to influence the election. The BJP contestant Rajgopal Reddy too staged a protest at the Returning Officer’s camp office demanding to take action against TRS leaders who were allegedly in the constituency in violation of the model code of conduct.

However, the District Collector said that they have received complaints from all the political parties alleging the presence of outsiders.

“With the help of police, we have verified and sent the outsiders at some places,” Vinay Krishna Reddy said.

