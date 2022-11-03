Rahul accuses TRS, BJP of buying MLAs, MPs with taxpayers’ money in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that 50 per cent of taxpayers’ money, which runs into lakhs of crores of rupees, is going into the pockets of two friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and into that of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members in the State, while the remaining 50 per cent is being used to buy MLAs and MPs.

The Wayanad MP was addressing a corner meeting during his Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) at Muttangi in Sangareddy district. On the eighth day of the Telangana leg of his yatra, the Congress leader received a huge response, with hundreds of common people as well as a number of celebrities and VIPs too walking along with him.

Among the prominent personalities who strode along with him were filmmaker and actor Pooja Bhatt and writer and rights activist Prof Kancha Ilaiah.

During his yatra, Rahul also listened to the grievances of Gulf migrant workers, farmers who are taking up the genetically modified mustards issue and sanitation workers. Rahul also delighted his supporters by playing cricket with fifth-standard student Yashwardan, who asked him to take up the issue of private educational institutions collecting exorbitant fees.

As the BJY passed through BHEL, BDL and other PSUs, Rahul interacted with the workers, and later referred to their aspirations in his speeches.

“I have interacted with BHEL, BEL and BDL employees. The BDL has produced many missiles like Akash, Prudhvi and Agni. When I spoke to its employees, I was given to understand that BJP has created a sense of fear among them, stating that these PSUs would be privatised soon. I am assuring you that Congress will stand by you in fighting against privatisation,” Rahul said.

“The PSUs don’t belong to two or three friends of the Prime Minister. They are the wealth of the people,” he added. Taking a jibe at PM Modi and CM Chandrasekhar Rao, Rahul said that the latter copies policies of the former.

“I has also seen in the Parliament how KCR’s TRS helps BJP in all aspects,” he said.

