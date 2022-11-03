Telangana Chief Secretary wants Balkapur nala check dam replaced with pipeline to stop floods

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday directed officials to remove the check dam in the military area that has been causing flooding of Nadeem Colony and other localities in Tolichowki and lay a pipeline in its stead.

He also instructed the officials to take up a joint survey of Balkapur nala to Rethi Bowli and finally to Musi with GHMC and Army officials.

The CS held a meeting with senior Municipal Administration Urban Development officials and Defence authorities at the BRKR Bhavan to discuss issues relating to the Balkapur nala passing through the military area.

He asked the officials to explore the possibility of diverting the stormwater drain from the military area towards Tolichowki.

